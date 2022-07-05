US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on recession fears

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, with investors fretting about the possibility of an economic recession as central banks across the world take aggressive actions to contain a surge in inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 194.14 points, or 0.62%, at the open to 30,903.12.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 32.72 points, or 0.86%, at 3,792.61, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 163.66 points, or 1.47%, to 10,964.18 at the opening bell.

