US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on rate hike worries

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, led by growth stocks, as investors worried that aggressive interest rate increases to curb decades-high inflation could tip the economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 135.07 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 31,699.04. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 31.23 points, or 0.79%, at 3,903.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 164.98 points, or 1.45%, to 11,199.25 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

