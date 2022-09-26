US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on rate-hike, recession fears

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb inflation may tip the country's economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 53.57 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 29,536.84.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.51 points, or 0.28%, at 3,682.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 34.54 points, or 0.32%, to 10,833.38 at the opening bell.

