US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on rate-hike, recession fears

Contributor
Ankika Biswas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors worried that the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb inflation may tip the country's economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 53.57 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 29,536.84.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.51 points, or 0.28%, at 3,682.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 34.54 points, or 0.32%, to 10,833.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

