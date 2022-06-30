US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on mounting growth worries

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, the last day of a dismal first-half of the year, on worries that central banks determined to tame inflation will hamper global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 239.31 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 30,790.00.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 32.84 points, or 0.86%, at 3,785.99, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 129.65 points, or 1.16%, to 11,048.25 at the opening bell.

SPX

