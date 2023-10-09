News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on Middle East conflict

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 09, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped at the open on Monday as a deepening conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas roiled global markets and pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, while crude prices jumped over 3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 147.74 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 33,259.84. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 19.48 points, or 0.45%, at 4,289.02, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 105.12 points, or 0.78%, to 13,326.22 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.