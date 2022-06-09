US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on inflation, rate hike angst

June 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as rising bond yields pressured technology and growth stocks, while concerns around surging inflation and the path for interest rate hikes sapped risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 82.28 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 32,828.62.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.12 points, or 0.34%, at 4,101.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 69.80 points, or 0.58%, to 12,016.47 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.