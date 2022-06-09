US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on inflation, rate hike angst

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as rising bond yields pressured technology and growth stocks, while concerns around surging inflation and the path for interest rate hikes sapped risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 82.28 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 32,828.62.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.12 points, or 0.34%, at 4,101.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 69.80 points, or 0.58%, to 12,016.47 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

