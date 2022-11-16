US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on grim sales outlook from Target

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after top retailer Target's dour holiday forecast stoked fears of inflation hurting a crucial business season for retailers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 38.0 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 33,554.93. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 14.9 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 3,976.82​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 98.3 points, or 0.87%, to 11,260.095 at the opening bell.

