US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on fears of aggressive rate hikes

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday amid worries of inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle, while investors assessed data showing an increase in weekly jobless claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 67.7 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 30206.13. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 11.3 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 3771.97​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 19.6 points, or 0.18%, to 11129.041 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

