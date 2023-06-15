US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on concerns over hawkish Fed

June 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreating from 14-month highs as the Federal Reserve signaled that interest rates could rise further this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 33.35 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 33,945.98. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.26 points, or 0.17%, at 4,365.33, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 53.60 points, or 0.39%, to 13,572.88 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

