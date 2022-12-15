US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on angst over hawkish Fed

December 15, 2022 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's guidance to stick to protracted policy tightening quelled hopes of the rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 193.35 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 33,773.00. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 36.95 points, or 0.92%, at 3,958.37, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 158.26 points, or 1.42%, to 11,012.62 at the opening bell.

