US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower in gloomy start to second-half

July 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, starting the second-half of the year on a dull note, as investors worried about the hit to economic growth from aggressive steps by policymakers determined to stamp out raging inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 37.66 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 30,737.77. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.38 points, or 0.12%, at 3,781.00, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 21.90 points, or 0.20%, to 11,006.83 at the opening bell.

