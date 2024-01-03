US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower, focus on data and Fed minutes

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after a strong 2023 and awaited economic data and the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes for hints on the path of interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 85.81 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 37,629.23. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 17.76 points, or 0.37%, at 4,725.07, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 124.47 points, or 0.84%, to 14,641.47 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

