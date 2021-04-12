US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower; earnings, data in focus

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow retreating from record levels, as investors geared up for the start of the earnings season and a key inflation report this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 25.54 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,775.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.09 points, or 0.10%, at 4,124.71, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 45.75 points, or 0.33%, to 13,854.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

