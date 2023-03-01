US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as yields rise again

March 01, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose on bets of more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve that offset optimism from strong China manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.33 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 32,656.37.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.81 points, or 0.17%, at 3,963.34, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.96 points, or 0.07%, to 11,447.58 at the opening bell.

