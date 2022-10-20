US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as UK's Truss resigns as PM

US Markets
Shreyashi Sanyal
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after the resignation of Liz Truss as prime minister of the UK added a layer of uncertainty to markets struggling to hold on to gains from a set of positive earnings forecasts from U.S. companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.89 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 30,411.92.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.11 points, or 0.17%, at 3,689.05, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.09 points, or 0.22%, to 10,657.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

