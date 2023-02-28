US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Treasury yields rise

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell at the open on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose on bets of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 15.62 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 32,873.47. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.05 points, or 0.13%, at 3,977.19, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.93 points, or 0.14%, to 11,451.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

