US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as tech tumbles, Goldman Sachs slides

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as technology stocks were slammed by rising Treasury yields, while Goldman Sachs led declines among big banks after missing profit expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 250.05 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 35,661.76. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 30.61 points, or 0.66%, at 4,632.24, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 211.92 points, or 1.42%, to 14,681.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

