US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as tech stocks slide

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as big technology stocks tumbled, reeling from the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster, which pushed investors towards cyclical parts of the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 97.53 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 35,800.11.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.17 points, or 0.35%, at 4,652.50, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 143.66 points, or 0.95%, to 15,036.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

