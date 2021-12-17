US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as tech stocks slide

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as big technology stocks tumbled, reeling from the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster, which pushed investors towards cyclical parts of the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 97.53 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 35,800.11.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.17 points, or 0.35%, at 4,652.50, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 143.66 points, or 0.95%, to 15,036.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.