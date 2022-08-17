US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as tech, growth stocks weigh

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday with growth stocks under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, while weak results from Target weighed on the retail sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 122.46 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 34,029.55.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 24.80 points, or 0.58%, at 4,280.40, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 133.92 points, or 1.02%, to 12,968.63 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

