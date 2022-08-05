US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as strong jobs data fuels rate-hike worries

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as a solid July jobs report bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to continue on its path of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as a solid July jobs report bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to continue on its path of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 132.92 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 32,593.90.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 36.07 points, or 0.87%, at 4,115.87, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 181.78 points, or 1.43%, to 12,538.81 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular