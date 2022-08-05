US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as strong jobs data fuels rate-hike worries

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as a solid July jobs report bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to continue on its path of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 132.92 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 32,593.90.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 36.07 points, or 0.87%, at 4,115.87, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 181.78 points, or 1.43%, to 12,538.81 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

