US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as recession worries mount

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 07, 2022 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as warnings of a looming recession from major Wall Street bankers offset optimism around China relaxing its strict zero-COVID rules.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 39.9 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 33556.4. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 8.0 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 3933.28​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 50.9 points, or 0.46%, to 10963.95 at the opening bell.

