US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as producer prices rebound

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday after stronger-than-expected producer prices data added fears that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 135.96 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 33,992.09. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 32.85 points, or 0.79%, at 4,114.75, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 174.28 points, or 1.44%, to 11,896.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

