US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Nvidia weighs

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday, with Nvidia weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the UK ordered an in-depth probe into the chipmaker's planned acquisition of Arm.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes opened slightly lower on Tuesday, with Nvidia weighing on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the UK ordered an in-depth probe into the chipmaker's planned acquisition of Arm.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.27 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 36,076.18.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.38 points, or 0.07%, at 4,679.42. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 13.52 points, or 0.09%, to 15,840.32 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX NVDA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular