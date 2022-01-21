US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Netflix disappoints

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday and were on course for their at least third straight week of declines, after a weak forecast from Netflix sent shares of the streaming company and its peers spiraling down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 13.70 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,701.69.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.35 points, or 0.25%, at 4,471.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 107.80 points, or 0.76%, to 14,046.22 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

