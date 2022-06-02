US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Microsoft offsets oil relief

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as shares of Microsoft fell after the company lowered its profit forecast, offsetting relief from a pullback in oil prices that eased worries about rising inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 4.22 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 32,809.01.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.82 points, or 0.14%, at 4,095.41, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 48.89 points, or 0.41%, to 11,945.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

