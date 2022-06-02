US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Microsoft offsets oil relief

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as shares of Microsoft fell after the company lowered its profit forecast, offsetting relief from a pullback in oil prices that eased worries about rising inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 4.22 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 32,809.01.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.82 points, or 0.14%, at 4,095.41, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 48.89 points, or 0.41%, to 11,945.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

