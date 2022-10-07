US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as jobs growth boosts rate hike bets

Contributor
Ankika Biswas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as solid job growth and a drop in unemployment rate last month pointed to a tight labor market, giving more room for the Federal Reserve to stick to big-sized interest-rate hikes.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as solid job growth and a drop in unemployment rate last month pointed to a tight labor market, giving more room for the Federal Reserve to stick to big-sized interest-rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 241.7 points, or 0.81%, at the open to 29,685.27. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 37.8 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 3,706.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 196.0 points, or 1.77%, to 10,877.282 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular