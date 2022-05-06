US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as jobs data adds to rate hike worries

May 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as stronger-than-expected jobs data amplified investor concerns over bigger interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame surging prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 224.09 points, or 0.68%, at the open to 32,773.88.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.70 points, or 0.45%, at 4,128.17, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 70.86 points, or 0.58%, to 12,246.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

