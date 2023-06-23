News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as hawkish Fed saps market mood

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

June 23, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as investor sentiment remained damp due to the hawkish interest-rate outlook by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his two-day congressional testimony.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 111.05 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 33,835.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 27.72 points, or 0.63%, at 4,354.17, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 146.51 points, or 1.07%, to 13,484.10 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.