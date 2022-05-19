US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as growth fears mount

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after the S&P 500's biggest rout this year in the previous session, as investors fretted over the impact of surging inflation on the economy and corporate earnings.

May 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday after the S&P 500's biggest rout this year in the previous session, as investors fretted over the impact of surging inflation on the economy and corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 227.45 points, or 0.72%, at the open to 31,262.62.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 24.68 points, or 0.63%, at 3,899.00, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 53.75 points, or 0.47%, to 11,364.40 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular