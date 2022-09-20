US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as focus turns to Fed

Contributor
Ankika Biswas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 131.2 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 30888.53. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 24.7 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 3875.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 94.9 points, or 0.82%, to 11440.143 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular