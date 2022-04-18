US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as bond yields stay high

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise on expectations of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 39.74 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 34,411.49. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.96 points, or 0.16%, at 4,385.63, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 31.69 points, or 0.24%, to 13,319.39 at the opening bell.

