US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as bond yields stay high

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as Treasury yields continued to rise on expectations of a tighter monetary policy, while Bank of America wrapped up earnings from Wall Street lenders with a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 39.74 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 34,411.49. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.96 points, or 0.16%, at 4,385.63, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 31.69 points, or 0.24%, to 13,319.39 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.