US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Big Tech results roll in; Fed in focus

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 26, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's top indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors assessed mixed earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet ahead of a Federal Reserve rate hike that could push borrowing costs to their highest since the global financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 92.08 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 35,345.99.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.50 points, or 0.19%, at 4,558.96, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 21.03 points, or 0.15%, to 14,123.52 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

