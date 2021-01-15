US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as big banks kick off earnings

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as incoming President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan sparked fears of an increase in taxes, while investors parsed quarterly reports from major U.S. lenders.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as incoming President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan sparked fears of an increase in taxes, while investors parsed quarterly reports from major U.S. lenders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 64.7 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 30926.77. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 6.8 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 3788.73​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.7 points, or 0.10%, to 13099.895 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular