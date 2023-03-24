US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as bank contagion worries rise

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 24, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as concerns over the banking sector's health sapped the appetite for financial stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 67.03 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 32,038.22. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.51 points, or 0.24%, at 3,939.21, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 39.78 points, or 0.34%, to 11,747.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.