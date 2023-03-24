US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as bank contagion worries rise

March 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as concerns over the banking sector's health sapped the appetite for financial stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 67.03 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 32,038.22. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 9.51 points, or 0.24%, at 3,939.21, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 39.78 points, or 0.34%, to 11,747.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

