US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower ahead of service data

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of data, including a report on the U.S. services sector, to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move at its rate-setting meeting later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 94.1 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34335.73. The S&P 500 .SPX dipped 19.7 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 4052.02​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 80.5 points, or 0.70%, to 11380.991 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

