US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower ahead of service data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 05, 2022 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of data, including a report on the U.S. services sector, to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move at its rate-setting meeting later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 94.1 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34335.73. The S&P 500 .SPX dipped 19.7 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 4052.02​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 80.5 points, or 0.70%, to 11380.991 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.