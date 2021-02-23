US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower ahead of Powell speech

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying growth stocks on valuation concerns ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 19.8 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 31501.89. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 19.4 points, or 0.50%, to 3857.07​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 270.4 points, or 2.00%, to 13262.607 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

