US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower ahead of Powell speech

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors sold off high-flying growth stocks on valuation concerns ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 19.8 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 31501.89. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 19.4 points, or 0.50%, to 3857.07​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 270.4 points, or 2.00%, to 13262.607 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.