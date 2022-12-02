US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after robust November jobs report

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 02, 2022 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 129.6 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 34265.45. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 36.4 points, or 0.89%, at the open to 4040.17​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 174.1 points, or 1.52%, to 11308.375 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

