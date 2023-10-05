US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after jobs data

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's key indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed a lower-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims and U.S. Treasury yields held on to recent highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.32 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,099.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.44 points, or 0.10%, at 4,259.31, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.89 points, or 0.06%, to 13,228.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

