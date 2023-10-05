News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower after jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 05, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's key indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed a lower-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims and U.S. Treasury yields held on to recent highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.32 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,099.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.44 points, or 0.10%, at 4,259.31, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.89 points, or 0.06%, to 13,228.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.