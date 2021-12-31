US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens little changed on final trading day of 2021

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Friday, looking to clock a third straight annual gain in a year fueled by massive stimulus, COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, and a strong retail participation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 12.23 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 36,385.85.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.52 points, or 0.07%, at 4,775.21, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.66 points, or 0.12%, to 15,722.91 at the opening bell.

