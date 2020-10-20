US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with focus on stimulus

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 50.43 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 28,245.85.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.46 points, or 0.36%, at 3,439.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.95 points, or 0.46%, to 11,531.83 at the opening bell.

