US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with focus on stimulus

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 50.43 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 28,245.85.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.46 points, or 0.36%, at 3,439.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.95 points, or 0.46%, to 11,531.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.