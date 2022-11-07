US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with focus on midterm elections

November 07, 2022 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Devik Jain for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a rollercoaster week, with investor focus shifting to Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 50.88 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 32,454.10.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 10.16 points, or 0.27%, at 3,780.71, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 41.68 points, or 0.40%, to 10,516.94 at the opening bell.

