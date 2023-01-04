US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with focus on Fed minutes

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of an economic recovery in China, while focus was also on minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting for clues on the outlook for interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 28.77 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 33,165.14. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.22 points, or 0.42%, at 3,840.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 80.84 points, or 0.78%, to 10,467.82 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru)

