US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher, Target jumps on upbeat forecast

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 15, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after cooling producer prices supported views that the Federal Reserve has finished raising interest rates, while Target shares surged following an upbeat holiday-quarter forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 79.02 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 34,906.72. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 9.60 points, or 0.21%, at 4,505.30, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 52.89 points, or 0.38%, to 14,147.27 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

