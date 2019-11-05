US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on trade truce hopes

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

All three main indexes on Wall Street opened higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as technology stocks rose on rising hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - All three main indexes on Wall Street opened higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as technology stocks rose on rising hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.12 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 27,500.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.53 points, or 0.08%, at 3,080.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 13.42 points, or 0.16%, to 8,446.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular