US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on trade truce hopes

Nov 5 (Reuters) - All three main indexes on Wall Street opened higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as technology stocks rose on rising hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.12 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 27,500.23.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.53 points, or 0.08%, at 3,080.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 13.42 points, or 0.16%, to 8,446.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.