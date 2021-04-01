US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech strength; Micron shines

April 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, as technology shares, led by chipmakers, gained following an upbeat earnings outlook by Micron, while optimism about the U.S. economic growth lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 73.0 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 33,054.58. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 19.9 points, or 0.50%, at the open to 3,992.78​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 167.5 points, or 1.26%, to 13,414.325 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)

