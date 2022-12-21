US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on strong Nike earnings

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

December 21, 2022 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as Nike brought cheer to markets with its better-than-expected results, while investors awaited more economic data for hints on the path of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 178.35 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 33,028.09. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.87 points, or 0.47%, at 3,839.49, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 44.89 points, or 0.43%, to 10,592.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.