US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on stimulus hopes; Fed in focus

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as progress toward a massive government spending bill and COVID-19 relief measures kept spirits high, while investors awaited new economic cues from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 57.54 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 29,919.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 18.92 points, or 0.52%, at 3,666.41, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 103.22 points, or 0.83%, to 12,543.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

