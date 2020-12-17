US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on stimulus bets

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 61.46 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 30,216.00.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 12.48 points, or 0.34%, at 3,713.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 72.59 points, or 0.57%, to 12,730.78 at the opening bell.

