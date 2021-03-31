US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on optimism over Biden spending plan

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Technology stocks lifted all three major indexes on Wednesday as investors awaited details on U.S. President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street eyed its fourth straight quarterly gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 49.1 points, or 0.15%, to 33116.04 at the open. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 8.7 points, or 0.22%, to 3967.25, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 77.2 points, or 0.59%, to 13122.573 at the opening bell.

