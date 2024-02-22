News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on Nvidia's big surge

Credit: REUTERS/Chip East

February 22, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as Nvidia's bumper results and forecast powers an AI-led rally that has propelled Wall Street to record highs this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 232.95 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 38,845.19.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 57.03 points, or 1.14%, at 5,038.83, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 323.61 points, or 2.08%, to 15,904.48 at the opening bell.

